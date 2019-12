Chipley’s Lady Tigers fell to the Ponce de Leon Lady Pirates 56-39 on Friday night in Chipley.

Scoring for Ponce de Leon were: McCoy 4, Neal 6, Watson 6, Motley 5, Smith 22, Taylor 1, Brooks 12.

Scoring for Chipley were: Watson 3, Thurman 6, Hargrove 9, Waters 6, Ashcroft 2, Brown 6, Cooper 6, Shaffer 1.

The Chipley JV was also defeated by Ponce de Leon by a score of 37-5.