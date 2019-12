Chipley’s Lady Tigers hosted the Sneads Lady Pirates on Tuesday, December 17. The Lady Pirates took the win 58-50.

Scoring for Sneads were: Williams 2, Glover 4, Wood 6, Gainer 17, Baker 10, Jones 2, Lamphere 10.

Scoring for Chipley were: Watson 21, Thurman 12, Hargrove 7, Waters 2, Ashcroft 1, Brown 5, Cooper 2.

In other recent games, on Monday, December 16, the Lady Tigers defeated Altha 56-23, and on Saturday, December 14, the Lady Tigers defeated Walton 40-37.