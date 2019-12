Chipley’s Lady Tigers defeated Malone 72-34 Monday night.

Scoring for Chipley were: Watson 30, Thurman 19, Martinez 5, Waters 4, Brown 8, Cooper 6.

Scoring for Malone were: Smith 8, Weber 4, Mercer 6, Sherman 2, Thomas 14.

The Lady Tigers also defeated Bozeman on Friday by a final score of 47-20.