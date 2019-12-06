Lady Tigers basketball

Chipley’s Lady Tigers defeated Cottondale’s Lady Hornets in basketball on Thursday, December 5. In the varsity game Chipley won 64-33. In the JV game Chipley won 23-10.

Scoring for Chipley in the varsity game were: Watson 16, Thurman 10, Martinez 5, Hargrove 6, Ashcraft 8, Brown 7, Cooper 10, Shaffer 2.

Scoring for Cottondale in the varsity game were: Wynn 19, McCallister 5, Brown 4, Edward 3, Sheffield 2.

Scoring for Chipley in the JV game were: Carwell 6, Easterling 4, White 6, O’Neill 1, Pezanowski 6.

Scoring for Cottondale in the JV game were: Gillette1, Sukance 3, Reid 2, Barnes 4.