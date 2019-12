Chipley’s Lady Tigers traveled to South Walton Tuesday for a basketball game. South Walton won the varsity game 52-13, and also won the JV game 33-15.

Scoring for South Walton in the varsity game were: King-Williamson 6, Hinchley 16, McLaughlin 3, Johnson 3, Wehrlim 7, Hawk 9, Tusa 2.

Scoring for Chipley in the varsity game were: Watson 2, Thurmon 2, Martinez 5, Hargrove 1, Waters 1, Brown 2.