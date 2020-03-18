Lacayo obit

Lindsey Middlebrooks Lacayo, 29, of Bonifay died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Holmes County, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe Middlebrooks; her uncle, Kenny Middlebrooks; and her half-brother, Jacob Williams.

Lindsey is survived by her sons, Kiran Lacayo and Kain Bush; mother, Cindy Barnett Williams (Clay); father, Bobby Middlebrooks; three brothers, Logan Middlebrooks, Jack Williams, Blake Williams; maternal grandparents, Wally and Earline Barnett; paternal grandmother, Jackie Middlebrooks all of Bonifay; aunts, Kimberly Barnett Carter of Dallas, TX; Tammy Middlebrooks; uncle, Joey Middlebrooks both of Bonifay; and a host of cousins.

A private family funeral service will be conducted. Interment will follow in Carmel Assembly of God Cemetery in Bonifay, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing.