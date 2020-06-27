Kowitz obit

Mary L Carr Kowitz

January 30, 1928 to June 26, 2020

Mary L Carr Kowitz left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on June 26, 2020 in Chipley, Florida.

Mary was born January 30, 1928 to Horace Carr and Ethel Evans Carr. She was the oldest of six siblings along with her five brothers: William, Eli, Angus, and Joe Carr and Carlton Padgett. Horace Carr fell ill at an early age with what is most likely called Parkinson’s Disease today. With her father’s inability to keep a job, Mary went to work at an early age to support her family.

As a young lady, she met Vernon Lawrence Kowitz who eventually became the love of her life, and whom she would marry and continue to love for 41 years. They were married in Marianna, Florida on April 24, 1947. Vernon served in the United States Army and was stationed in Burma. During his service in the Army, he gave haircuts to fellow servicemen for a nominal sum. Vernon sent all his profits to Mary. Upon his return they purchased their first tractor and set forth on a life of hard work and long hours called dairy farming. Her dining table was always full of family members and friends and she cooked the best Southern dishes with a flair for German food which her mother-in-law taught her.

In later years after her children were starting their lives away from home, she worked with the Council on Aging and the Washington County Health Department. She directed the food stamp program, drove a bus to take elderly folks to their medical appointments and became the best file clerk who kept the medical records of Washington County residents.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Vernon; her son, Calvin; her brothers, William, Eli, Angus and Joe Carr. She is also predeceased by a son-in-law, Carlos Trawick.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Trawick; daughter, Braketta Ritzenthaler (Ken); son, Monty (Elizabeth); son, Chris (Amy); brother, Carlton Padgett (Inga); and daughter-in-law, Connie Kowitz. Additionally, she is survived by eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, five step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren and an “adopted” grandchild. She will leave behind many special nieces and nephews whom she cherished, loved and supported.

A graveside service to remember Mary will be held on Monday, June 29th at 10:00 a.m., Glenwood Cemetery, Chipley, Florida with pastor Doug Hogg presiding.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Holmes Creek Baptist Church, 335 Cope Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.

Due to the Covid 19 Virus, the family requests that masks be worn and that social distancing is practiced.

The family plans to schedule a reunion in her memory, with family and friends invited, at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing as well as Northwest Florida Community Hospital for the care and support provided to Mary and her family.