Korey obit

Mrs. Allie M. Korey, 65, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Allie was born on September 6, 1955 in Apalachicola, Florida to the late William and Irene Moses. She loved spending time with her family and going on her yearly trips to St. George Island.

Allie is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, John Korey of Marianna, FL; son, Tony Korey of Marianna, FL; daughters, Christina Anderson of Santa Clarita, CA and Brandy Korey of Marianna, FL; brother, Alford Moses and wife, Terry of Perry, FL, sisters, Anita Bryant and husband, Roudy of Villa Rica, GA, and Teresa Love and husband, Mark of Hosford, FL. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral service for Allie will be 1:00 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Pleasant Rest Cemetery (1680 Pleasant Rest Road, Wewahitchka, FL, 32465) with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. to 11 A.M. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.