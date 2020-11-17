KnowYourSchools online tool empowers and informs Florida families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Education announced massive enhancements to the KnowYourSchools portal that will make it easier for families to access information on school- and district-level educational outcomes. The public “beta” version of the portal was first unveiled in early 2019 to take stakeholder feedback, and based on that feedback, improvements and new features were added in August 2019 and now October 2020 that make the site even more user-friendly and content rich.

“Florida’s KnowYourSchools portal has now surpassed all other states’ school report card websites in the nation by bringing educational data to Floridians in a way that is both informative to families and empowering for educators and school leaders. I am confident parents will find it especially valuable when looking for student academic growth and progress at their child’s school,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “Through our KnowYourSchools information portal, we are providing a central location that will help communities gain the insights necessary to help our students improve, achieve their unique goals and become lifelong learners.”

The KnowYourSchools portal allows users to search for schools by zip code, school name or city; view state, district and school report cards; and get an in-depth look at school-specific reports on enrollment, per-pupil expenditures, race/ethnicity, gender, assessments, educator experiences and more. The department will continue to develop new enhancements that will help families and communities stay informed about their schools.

The KnowYourSchools portal can be accessed at http://www.knowyourschoolsfl.org.