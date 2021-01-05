Knizley obit

Era M. Knizley, 76, of Cottondale formerly of Mobile, AL passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Era was born on February 12, 1944 in Jackson County to the late Ed and Carrie McDaniel. She enjoyed working and spending time with her children and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Harvey McDaniel, Eugene McDaniel, Wendell McDaniel, Edward McDaniel, Jim McDaniel, Randall McDaniel, James McDaniel, Graham McDaniel; sisters, Vera McDaniel, and Josephine “Jo” Murl McDaniel.

Era is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Knizley of Mobile, sons, Steven Ray Knizley of Mobile, Keith Knizley and wife Lenita of Mobile, daughter, Aimee Boykin and husband Dent of Mobile, brothers, Johnny McDaniel and wife Pat of Campbellton, David McDaniel and wife Marlene of Graceville, Walter McDaniel and wife Debbie of Bonita Springs, and Lamar McDaniel and wife Linda of Cottondale, sisters, Mary Williams and husband Marvel of Graceville, and Edna Whitehead and husband Donnell of Cottondale. Era is also survived by grandchildren, James Boykin, Jessica Boykin Hill, Jasmine Boykin Robertson, Luke Knizley, Madeline Knizley, Wesley Knizley, and Laya Knizley, great grandchildren, Jonah Boykin, Roch Hill, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Era will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottondale. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until time of service.

A memorial service for Era will be held in Mobile, Alabama at a later date.

Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.