On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the KMS Science Exploration Club met and discussed the potential problems that could arise in the next years with the current water available for use and the rise in populations on Earth. After their research and discussion, led by Becki Franklin, sponsor teacher and Matt Orwatt, an Ag agent for Washington County, the students tested the pH levels in water with baking soda, vinegar, and tap water from KMS.

As discussed and expected the vinegar showed as extremely acidic. The baking soda measured as a basic, and the water at KMS measured at a 7.5 on the pH scale. So the water at Kate Smith and in the City of Chipley, measured in the perfect range for pH.

Next month, the club intends to test various water ponds around Chipley for chemicals and various types of contaminates.