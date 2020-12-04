KMS Christmas Card contest

The Chipley Christmas Fest held its 5th Grade Christmas Card Contest judging today at 10am at Kate M. Smith Elementary School.

All of the cards created by the six participating classes were beautifully done and our judges had a very tough time picking winners!

Third place went to Mrs. King’s class with their depiction of Snoopy and his dog house, second place went to Mrs. Glawson’s class with the Grinch leaving Whoville in his red truck and first place went to Mrs. Tuel’s class for their very Merry Christmas tree.

We want to thank all of the fifth grade teachers and students for working so hard on these cards!

Beginning Monday, December 7th, the Chipley Christmas Fest will hold a Facebook auction for the cards. The auction will run through noon on Friday, December 11th.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the charity of choice from the winning class.

The cards would make a perfect edition to your front yard Christmas displays this year, so stop in next week and bid on your favorite!