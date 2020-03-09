KMS celebrates Read Across America

by Karen Mashburn

Kate M. Smith Elementary School recently celebrated Read Across America and the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The week started off with a dress-up day – children were asked to wear any shirt depicting a character from one of Seuss’ books. The Cat in the Hat even stopped by for a visit! Tuesday was Fox in Socks Day. Students were asked to wear crazy socks. In conjunction with this, the school held a sock drive. Students could bring in pairs of new socks to donate to those in need. Wednesday’s celebration included a Dr. Seuss bookmark contest. Students designed bookmarks with a Dr. Seuss theme and submitted them for judging. One bookmark design winner was chosen from each grade level. The winning bookmarks were then duplicated and distributed to all students.

The bookmark winners were as follows:

PreK – Sydney in Mrs. Pippins class

Kindergarten – Brynlee Smith in Mrs. Wiggins class

1st Grade – Mya Ray in Mrs. Biddle’s class

2nd Grade – Rayleigh Snowden in Mr. Laney’s class

3rd Grade – Brodyn Maynor in Mrs. Adams class

4th Grade – Emma Gross in Mrs. Carter’s class

5th Grade – Adrienne in Ms. Tuel’s class

On Friday, students were asked to don their Grinchiest green colored garments. Throughout the week, students were encouraged to listen to recordings of selected Dr. Seuss characters, guess the name of that character, and submit their guesses into a drawing to be held on Friday morning. It was a fun week of celebrating and growing a student body filled with a love of reading.