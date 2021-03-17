KMS and VES registration for VPK and KGN

Kate M. Smith (VPK & Kindergarten) and Vernon Elementary School (VPK & Kindergarten) will begin registration on April 5, for the 2021-2022 school year. Registration packets will be available in the school office. All forms and documentation are required to be enrolled.

The online option is encouraged:

If you have a new student (NOT previously enrolled in Washington County Schools) you may choose the “Enroll Now” option located at www.wcsdschools.com and complete the online registration form.

Parents/guardians of returning students will need to:

Log into the Parent Portal.

Go to the student’s information box and click on “Form Summary.”

Complete the Student Information Update/Returning Student Form under Available Forms.

VPK openings are limited and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Please see office staff for more details.

Children starting VPK must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2021. Children starting Kindergarten must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2021.

You must provide:

Ø Certified Birth Certificate (not hospital copy)

Ø Florida Immunization Record (can be obtained at location shots were received…i.e. Health Dept. or Doctors office.)

Ø Florida Physical (must be dated within one year of first day of school)

Ø Early Learning Coalition Certificate (VPK Students ONLY)

Ø Social Security Card (optional)