KMS and the new normal

by Karen Mashburn

The halls are empty, there are no little people walking in a line, and it’s quiet – very quiet. These things are far from normal for Kate M. Smith Elementary School. As we near the end of the second week of virtual schooling, it seems the teachers and students are adjusting to the monumental changes in how we give and they receive instruction. There was a bit of a learning curve, as we all learned how to accomplish the continuation of schooling for our students. At this juncture in time, the kinks all seem to be worked out. While the faculty and staff dearly miss seeing the children, we look forward to an end to this health threat, and hope for the best for our students and their families.