Ms. Dolley Klingensmith, age 68, of Vernon, Florida passed away November 28, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

She was born May 11, 1952 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Dolley is survived by her sister, Barbara Klingensmith of Bonifay, Florida and numerous friends and extended family.

Dolley was loved by her sister and enjoyed life.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.