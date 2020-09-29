Kiwanis to meet October 6

On Tuesday, October 6, Kiwanis will reconvene and welcome Tray Hawkins as the guest speaker. Tray serves as the Washington County Commission’s chairman, member of the TDC, and works very closely with the Emergency Management Team of Washington County. Hawkins will be sharing information about what is presently happening in Washington County, as well as what the future holds. He will highlight storm information along with answering flood related questions. He is always working hard for Washington County to make great things happen.

Please join the Kiwanians as they present Tray Hawkins on Tuesday, October 6, from 12:00-12:30 p.m. on The Florida Panhandle Technical College campus in Patillo’s Restaurant. Lunch will be provided for members. Please call FPTC, 850-638-1180 Ext. 303 to plan for your attendance.