Kiwanis speakers series 2020

Kiwanis will host guest speaker Ross Statham on Tuesday, November 3 at 12 p.m. Statham is closely affiliated with Tri-County Airport where he is instrumental in ongoing funding and gaining airport services. He is a veteran that supports his community by serving on the Tri-County Airport Authority Board, Washington County Economic Development Council, Washington County Broadband Committee, President of the local chapter (1464) of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and is a pilot for Angel Flight Southeast. He is the founder of Dogwood Management Partners LLC that serves as a supplier for IBM Global Business Services and provides expert personnel to a wide range of federal and commercial clients. Statham brings over 29 years of entrepreneur leadership experience and will be sharing with us about the growth and economic impact the airport is having on Washington, Jackson and Holmes Counties.

Please join Kiwanis and Mr. Statham on Tuesday, November 3, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on the Florida Panhandle Technical College campus in Pattillo’s Restaurant. Lunch will be provided with an RSVP. Due to COVID health safety concerns, lunches will be pre-boxed and reservations are required. Contact Laura Joiner at oraljoiner@bellsouth.net by noon Monday prior to the meeting to reserve your meal and/or invite a guest. You may also call 850-832-9069.