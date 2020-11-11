Kiwanis Club to meet Nov. 17

The Chipley Kiwanis Club will meet Tuesday, November 17 at 12 noon. Colby Cleveland, Interim Intermodal Systems Administrator with Florida Department of Transportation, will be the guest speaker.

Cleveland began his career with FDOT prior to his 2001 graduation from Florida State University as a civil engineer. Upon becoming a full-time employee, he was with the P.E. Training Program and advanced to becoming the District Environmental Administrator. As Interim Intermodal Systems Administrator, Cleveland oversees the District Planning, Environmental and Modal offices. He brings 20 years of experience with FDOT and will be sharing about current happenings and economic developments taking place with FDOT.

The Kiwanis meeting will be held on the Florida Panhandle Technical College campus in Patillo’s Restaurant, from 12 to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided with an RSVP. Due to Covid health concerns, lunches will be pre-boxed and reservations are required.

Contact Laura Joiner at oraljoiner@bellsouth.net by noon Monday prior to the meeting to reserve your meal and/or invite a guest. You may also call 850-832-9069.