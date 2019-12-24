Kittrell obit

Maggie E. Kittrell was born on January 15, 1920. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle. Ms. Maggie was a loving mother and homemaker for her family and a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Chipley and First United Methodist Church in Chipley in her later life.

She is preceded in death by her father Clifton G. McKeithen, her mother Tamzie Richardson, her sister Mary Lou Brown, Her sister Willodean May, her brother Rex Olen McKeithen and her husband Frank R. Kittrell.

She is survived by one son, Robert C. Kittrell, one daughter Margaret Gail Gunter and her son-in-law Bill Gunter.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Scott, Stefanie, and Nikki, For great grandchildren, Lucas, Kayleigh, Ashley, and Missy and five great great grandchildren, and those who called her Mimi, Canita, Mini, Casey, Jamie, Will, Trent, Chase, and Colt.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 27th at 2:00P.M. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The service will be held in Brown Funeral Home Chapel with interment being in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Brown Funeral Home will be directing. Reverend Mac Fulcher and Rev. Eb Hagan officiating.

