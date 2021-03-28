Kittrell obit

Mr. Jewell Eugene Kittrell, 71, of Marianna, FL passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at his residence.

Jewell was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Fayette Drummond Kittrell; grandparents, Henry and Dovie Kittrell; and grandson, Cole Campbell.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kittrell; aunt, Betty Barnes; daughters, Melinda Campbell and husband, Mike, of Cottondale, FL, Angela Burks and husband, Rob of Campbellton, FL; grandchildren, Chase Campbell, Macey Howell and husband, Heath, Hailey Campbell, and Hunter Burks; great granddaughter, Harper Campbell-McKinnon as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be in Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

