Kirkland obit

John Kirkland 86, of Grand Ridge, Florida, passed quietly away in his home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

He was born April 22, 1934 in Columbia, AL to Esker and Myrtle Kirkland. He was a business owner for several years and then retired after working at Florida State Hospital. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of Faith Haven Assembly of God. He loved his church and his pastor.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Esker Kirkland and Myrtle Weems Kirkland, and 13 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nora; his step son, Michael D. Clark of Victoria, Texas, step daughter, Cheryl A. DeRome of England, daughter, Lisa K. Gonzales of Port Lavaca, Texas; and son, John R. Kirkland, Jr. of Port O’Connor, Texas. His surviving siblings are his brother, Gary L. Kirkland; sister, Elizabeth Carter; and two brothers-in-law, Bill Goble and William H. Lowe.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday, December 4, 2020 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Pastor Jeffrey DuBose officiating. Internment will follow at Travelers Rest Cemetery in Samson, AL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in his memory to Faith Haven Assembly of God Church, 7135 Hwy 90, Grand Ridge, FL, 32442.