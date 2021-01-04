Kirkland obit

Marion L. Kirkland, 85, a life-long resident of Graceville passed away, Friday, January 1, 2021.

Born in Graceville on December 20, 1935, Marion was a 1953 graduate of Graceville High School he then served in the U. S. Navy. He graduated from Florida State University and he retired with Florida DOT as a signal engineer. He was a longtime member of New Home Baptist Church and attended Harper’s Joy Assembly of God Church with family. He was a beloved father, “papa” and an avid FSU fan, “Go Noles”.

Predeceased by his wife of 43 years Hazel Hicks Kirkland and his parents Leo and Irene Harris Kirkland.

Survived by his loving and devoted children Marie (Jerry) Broxton, Fadette, AL, Marion L. “Kirk” (Debra) Kirkland, Jr., Snow Camp, NC, Leland “Allen” (Amy) Kirkland, Sneads, FL; eight grandchildren Justin & Megan, Brandon & Stephanie, Jason, Ryan, Joshua & Tamara, Andrew, J.R. & Kelly, Nicole & Jake; nine great grandchildren Kaelin, Holton, Ariel, Dawson, Elliot, Ian, Christopher, Mara, Claire; one great great grandson Bentley.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, January 4, 2021 at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Eddie Littlefield and Bro. Thomas Harrison officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.