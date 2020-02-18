Kimbrough obit

Helen Kimbrough, age 90 of Panama City Beach, passed from this life on February 15, 2020 at Charter Assisted Living Facility in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Helen was born on July 1, 1929 in Spokane, Washington to Harvey and Anna Garrett. She grew up in Yakima Valley, Washington before moving to Florida in 1980. Helen was intrigued by electronics, computers, technology, and even went to school to learn how to repair radios and televisions for her own personal use.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Anna Garrett; husband, Lovick Morgan Kimbrough.

She is survived by her two daughters: Lynn Alloway and husband Ed Hickey of Panama City Beach, Florida, Janie Williams and husband Dennis of Dothan, Alabama; one son: Randy Kimbrough and fiancé Debbie Hamilton of Crystal Lake, Florida; five grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.