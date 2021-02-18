Killings obit

In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Lady Brenda Sharlene (Finklea) Killings on February 12, 2021 in the comfort of her home with her family by her bedside. She was 56 years old.

Brenda was born on July 11, 1964 to the parentage of the late Johnny S. Cameron & Alice Brown in Bonifay, Florida. She received her primary & secondary education in the public school system of Washington County, FL and was a graduate in the Chipley High School Class of 1981.

Having been raised in the fear of the Lord, Brenda accepted Christ as her personal Savior and began her relationship with Christ at the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida under the pastorate of Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough. Brenda loved the Lord and exemplified the true spirit & nature of her Heavenly Father. While growing & maturing in Christ, Brenda connected with the First Born Church of the Living God; it is there she would take root & flourish to be a dynamic woman of God.

Brenda was united in Holy Matrimony to Michael A. Killings on April 30, 1998 and to this union two beautiful daughters were born. She genuinely loved her husband and her family; always cherishing the times of laughter & joy when they all would gather. Brenda connected with her husband in Ministry and followed and served alongside him as he would begin to pastor and preaching the gospel in the panhandle area. Her last assignment would be to serve the Apalachicola First Born Church of the Living God as First Lady and Church Mother.

Brenda not only served the Lord and her family diligently; she also was a faithful & determined worker in everyday life. She was employed with West Point Stevens in Chipley, FL, for 25+ years before retiring and pursing her dreams of being a Registered Nurse. Brenda attended Chipola College in Marianna, FL, and upon completion of the nursing program and state licensing exams, she received her RN designation and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in April 2015. She pursued her dream and she accomplished it and would become employed with at the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, FL. Brenda loved to fish and always had a contagious smile on her face with encouraging words to speak to you whenever you saw her.

She leaves to cherish her moments of life a loving & devoted husband of 22 years: Bishop Michael A. Killings of Chipley, FL; two beautiful daughters: Alisha (Daniel) Thompson of Tampa, FL, and Michaela Killings (Kahlil, fiancé) of Chipley, FL; beloved son: Mario Keys (Tabitha, fiancé) of Chipley, FL; loving stepchildren: Carla Killings, Chametra Killings, both of Atlanta, GA, Michael Killings, Jr. of Chipley, FL, and Marcus Killings of Marianna, FL; five grandchildren; three beloved siblings: Tammy Robinson, Carl Finklea both of Chipley, FL and Quincy Carter of Bonifay, FL; two brothers-in-law: Antonio Robinson of Chipley, FL and Dea. Joseph Killings of Enterprise, AL; a special sister: Pastor Brenda K. Seymore & family of Jacksonville, FL; three god-sons: Rico McDougald, Bryan Deas, and Michael McCovery; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 PM CST, Saturday, February 20, 2021 from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries with Apostle David Woods, pastor, and Pastor Brenda K. Seymore, and Pastor James Williams, officiating. Lady Killings’ mortal frame A Public Walk-Through Viewing will be held from 3-7 PM CST, Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, FL.

The remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services on Saturday. In consideration of public health & safety, a facial covering/mask, & the practice of social distancing are required to attend the Viewing & the Celebration of Life. Temperature checks will be given at the door on Saturday at the church. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.