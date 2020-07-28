Khalil obit

Krystle Anne Khalil, 34, of Greenwood, Florida died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Krystle enjoyed working and forming new friendships. She loved being a mother to her two beautiful boys and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Krystle enjoyed music, and it always brought her much joy.

She loved her hometown in Massachusetts, that is where her heart truly was. Her sister, Jaquci, was her best friend who got her through everything. She was greatly loved and will be forever treasured by her family.

Krystal was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Freddie and Vera Wallace; and grandparents, Herb and Doris Kay.

She is survived by her sons, Carllito Pedro (CJ) of Tallahassee and Jose Gutierrez-De La Cruz of Bascom; mother, Vicki Andrews (Keith) of Bascom, father, Robert Kay of Fountain; siblings, Tammy Borges (Nate) of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Jacquilyne Kay (Genard, significant other) of Bascom, Robert Kay, Jr. (Megan) of Greenwood; grandparents, James and Vera Austin of Ayer, Massachusetts; nieces and nephews, Tatiana Rodriguez, Paul Glantz, Jamerious Sims, Bryson Hamilton, Kensley Kay, Bentley Kay, Jocelyn Russ and Justice Russ.

Memorial services was conducted Saturday, July 25, 2020.