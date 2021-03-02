Kersey obit

Douglas “Doug” Kersey was a caring husband, father, son, brother and friend. He left this world suddenly on February 27, 2021.

He is survived by his wife: Carolyn Johnson Kersey; his two children: Brandi and Brandon; his mother: Carolyn Brannon Kersey; brothers: Randy, Tracy and Matt; several uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces; His wild, wild kingdom of his dogs: Jackieroo, Patimus, several other furcrew, and feathercrew.

Douglas was born on Sunday, March 7, 1971, to loving parents: Thomas Kersey and Carolyn Brannon Kersey. It was a joyful day. He worked in the telecommunications industry; where he rose from a grunt to a foreman, at Trawick Construction. He was Foreman of the Quarter in 2009. Later, he changed companies to become a cdl driver/operator. He was a hardworking man who brought telecommunications during Snow storms, hurricanes and hot weather. He traveled from Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and South Carolina. Always striving to help people restore or create cell service. He loved his dog Jackie. One time, Jackie was in a blanket, rolled up. He said ” I have seen a pig in a blanket, I guess you’re a dog in a blanket.” He always made people laugh. He loved fishing, hunting, and his animals. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family and friends.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 1PM Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Lovewood Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. The family has asked that anyone attending to please, wear masks.

Lovewood Freewill Baptist Cemetery is located at 1745 Lovewood Road, Cottondale, Florida 32431.