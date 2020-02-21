Herman Issac Kent, 88 of Alford, Florida passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Frank, Florida (Calhoun County), Mr. Kent was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jannie B. Hughes Kent; father, Jessie Kent of Jackson County, Florida and mother, Pearl Green of Paul Valley, Oklahoma; daughter, Judy Kent Stephens; as well as four brothers, Travis Kent, Jay Kent, Jerrel Kent and Tom Kent; and one sister, Bobby Kent Barnes.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty Miles of Graceville, FL and Patricia Sewell of Dothan, AL; three children, Michael Wayne Kent of Crestview, Florida, Gregory Keith Kent of Dothan, AL and Connie Lynn Elkins of Alvin, Texas. He was also the proud grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service be 10 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Gary Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in Alford City Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel Directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.