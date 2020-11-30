Kelly obit

Crystal Kay Kelly, age 79 of Graceville, Florida passed away on November 29, 2020 at her residence.

Crystal was born on November 30, 1940 in Bay County, Florida to Everett Wasson and Lucile Bruce Wasson. Crystal worked as a Legislative Assistant to US Senator, Dempsey J. Barron. She was an avid stamp collector and a long-standing member of the Bay County Stamp Club. She was of the Presbyterian faith and attended St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Panama City, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Everett and Lucile Wasson; daughter: Kamella Kyle Stebbins; brother: Danial Wasson.

She is survived by her daughter: Karma Kay Kelly of Chipley, FL; son-in-law: Charles Jeff Stebbins of Panama City Beach, FL; grandchildren: Bruce Forrest Kelly (fiancé, Lillian Elise Arion) of Chipley, FL, Crystal Rose Bortl (Patrik) of Panama City Beach, FL, Jessica Nichole Singleton of Chipley, FL; great-grandchildren: Pierson Brant Megason, Annabelle Rose Bortl, Liam Reign Bortl, William Vincent Kelly.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on December 20, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Panama City, Florida.