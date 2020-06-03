Kelly Connolly named chief financial officer

Administration of Jackson Hospital announces Kelly Connolly of Marianna as the upcoming Chief Financial Officer beginning July 1. Mrs. Connolly comes to Jackson Hospital after seven years of serving as Vice President of Finance and most currently, President, CEO of Tri-States Automotive Warehouse, Inc.

Mrs. Connolly graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and continued her education at the University of Florida completing a Master’s Degree in Business Administration as well as a Master’s Degree in Health Science Administration. Mrs. Connolly also earned her Master’s Degree in Accounting in 2011 from the University of Phoenix.

Mrs. Connolly is married to Sean Connolly and they have two boys, Sean, a Junior at University of Florida and Jack, a Junior at Marianna High School. Mrs. Connolly returned to her hometown of Marianna in 2013 after living in various places due to her husband’s active military service as a US Marine, in order to join her family’s business, Tri-States Automotive Warehouse. Mrs. Connolly is involved in the Marianna community as she is an active member on the Chipola College Foundation Board of Directors, Altrusa International and First Baptist Church, Marianna.

Jackson Hospital Administration and Staff welcome Mrs. Connolly and look forward to having her as part of the Jackson Hospital team.