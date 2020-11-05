Kapinos obit

James Michael Kapinos, 73, of Alford, Florida died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

He was born in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts to Mitzy and Anne Kapinos.

He retired as a commander in the U.S. Navy in 1991 after 24 years of service. James then worked for the Department of Transportation in Chipley as an engineer until his retirement. He attended church regularly at both Saint Anne’s Catholic Church in Marianna and Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Fountain.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Margo Kapinos; daughter Kristine Bryant (Rick); and brother Larry Kapinos.

Private graveside will be at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, P.O. Box 213 Fountain, Florida 32438.