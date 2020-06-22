Kanieski obit

Waclaw John Kanieski, age 92 of Sunny Hills, passed from this life on June 20, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Waclaw was born on August 16, 1927 in Poland, to Jan and Zofiea Kanieski. Waclaw endured many hardships early on in his life, but through the circumstances, he overcame. He and his family were moved by to Siberia from Poland when WWII started; there, he and his entire family worked and suffered without expectancy to survive. By the Grace of God, he and his entire family survived and in 1952 moved to America.

Once moving to America, Waclaw was thirsty for knowledge and received a Bachelors Degree. He worked as an Engineer for Combustion Engineering, where he retired after 45+ years of work. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Theresa Church. Waclaw loved animals, most importantly his Chihuahua who will miss his company terribly.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Aleksandra Kanieski; and his sons.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements. A traditional Polish Mass will be held at a later date.