Rose Marie Kane, age 75, passed from this life Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 11, 1944 to William J. and Mary L. (Jones) Cox. Rose was Baptist by faith and worked as a Housekeeping Supervisor. She loved her Bingo, piddling in her yard, her movies, vacations, her family and loved to tell people to be safe and watch their backs.

Rose is preceded by her parents and her husband, Melvin Lee Kane, son, William B. McConnell, son, William McConnell Jr, sister, Billie Tedder and sister, Nancy Clark.

She is survived by her son, Mark Tharp, daughter, Latrel Mossburg, daughter, Theresa Carrington and daughter, Deborah Naugle and husband Donnie, her brother, Daniel Cox, her grandchildren: Ryker Summerlin, Misty Wilcher, Little Billy McConnell, Destanie Roberts, Jennifer Carrington, Jr Carrington and Gage McConnell, her great grandchildren: Harrison Kane Sluga, Faith Carrington and Thatcher Spence and her little dog, Buttons.

A visitation will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM in Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow in the Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Johnson officiating.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

