Juvenile arrested for written threats

On Saturday, January 18, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by several citizens regarding a concerning and threatening post made on social media.

The poster, 15-year-old Alex C. Baker of Westville, claimed to be in possession of Tannerite (a binary explosive) and made mention of “waiting to blow up a special house” and “going on a killing spree”.

An investigation began into Baker’s social media accounts, where deputies located images of a pistol, a magazine with bullets, and a photo of Tannerite, along with the reported threats.

Baker was located and interviewed, at which time he admitted to posting the photos and threats to his Instagram page.

He was arrested and is charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting. He was transferred to a juvenile detention center in Bay County.

Baker had previously been placed out of detention on an ankle monitor for an unrelated charge.