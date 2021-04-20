Justice obit

Leon Justice of Cottondale, FL, passed from this life on April 17, 2021.

He was born in Cottondale, FL on February 22, 1925 to William and Mamie (Davis) Justice.

Leon was a lifelong resident of Cottondale, FL and the oldest member of the Cottondale Masonic Lodge #206, which he was a part of for 65 ½ years. He joined the lodge in October 1955 and served as the Master of the Lodge in 1959, Tyler in 1985 and Chaplain in 1997. He was a member of the Shaddai Shriner’s of Panama City, FL and a member of the Scottish Rite’s 32nd degree. Leon also worked for the Florida Department of Forestry for 40 years and ran his own tree farm.

Leon is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 60 years, Myrtle C. Justice, his sisters, Armetta J. Creel and Lena Pearl Campbell, and his 4 brothers, Columbus Justice, Perry Justice, Leslie Justice and Marty Justice.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Burch and husband Freddy of Grand Ridge, FL, his granddaughter, Angela Schneckloth of Cottondale, FL, his faithful dog, Emeril, and his sister, Lillian Carlton.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Vennell officiating. Interment will follow in the Lovewood Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Chapel. Pallbearers for Leon’s service will be: Bobby Williams, Joey Wells, Dennis Sloan, Tommy See, Christian Rodgers and Ken Ramsey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Brogdon, Kenneth Rustin, Chester Rushing and Sheppard Myrick.

