JROTC competition at CHS

The Chipley High School JROTC program under the direction of Lieutenant Colonel Greg Cole hosted the JROTC Area 11 Pre-Regionals Drill Team and Color Guard team competition for area schools on Saturday, February 15. This diagnostic event helps cadets and judges prepare for the Regional/State-Qualifier. Students participating in the competition were Mikela Edenfield, Kylie Simmons, Hanna Newcomb, Renee Butler, and Trenton Graybill. The Regional is scheduled for Saturday, March 14th at Chipley High School. Active duty soldiers from Fort Rucker served as judges.