The Vernon High School JROTC hosted the Area 11 Raider Semi-finals competition on Saturday, October 17. The competing teams were: Vernon High School JROTC, Liberty County JROTC, and Holmes County JROTC. The events included: 5K Run, Obstacle Course, Cross Country Rescue, Fitness Challenge, and Rope Bridge Construction/Crossing.

The Vernon High School JROTC will host the Raider team finals on November 14, beginning at 8 a.m.