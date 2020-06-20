Joyner obit

Mr. John Edward Joyner, age 76, of West Bay, Florida passed away June 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born February 7, 1944 in West Bay, Florida to the late John Henry Joyner and Anies Locklear Joyner.

In addition to his parents Mr. Joyner was preceded in death by two brothers, John William Joyner and Edward Earl Joyner.

John Edward is survived by his wife of 56 years, Clara Arrant Joyner of West Bay, Florida; one son, Michael Joyner and wife Tina of Southport, Florida; four grandsons, Ryan, Daniel, Matthew and Caden all of Southport, Florida; one sister, Maudry Cox and husband James of West Bay, Florida; six brothers, Wesley Joyner and Ellen Holley of West Bay, Florida, Jeff Joyner and wife Betty of West Bay, Florida, James Joyner and wife Paula of Tallahassee, Florida, Benjamin Joyner and wife Linda of Pace, Florida, Johnny Joyner and wife Angelia of Conyers, Georgia and Willie Joyner of West Bay, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 22, 2020, at West Bay Community Church with Rev. Wesley Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the West Bay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at West Bay Community Church.

Serving as pallbearers at the service will be Randy Joyner, Stephen Cox, Wesley Joyner, Brad Joyner, Joe Callahan and Roger Dewayne Kirkland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org, or a charity of your choice.