Jordan obit

Doyle Patterson (Pat) Jordan, 85 of Bascom, FL, died on December 26th, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

He was born July 21,1935 in Malone, Florida to Onie P. and Verna D. Jordan

He enjoyed working in his yard, fishing, Malone School basketball games, gathering vegetables, fruit, and pecans. He was proud to tell anyone about his ball playing days in high school as a member of the 1952, 1953, and 1954 Malone School basketball state championship teams. Especially the championship game where he made the winning free throw with one second left in the game.

Pat served his country in the Army in the late 50’s, upon returning home he joined his father on the farm, which also had a small logging operation. Pat got out of farming in 1986 with his sons taking over the fourth-generation farm and operating it presently as 3J Farms. After leaving the farm, Pat worked at Sunland Center and as a Jackson County school bus driver until retirement.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Myrle Herring; two brothers, Raymond and Grady Jordan.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Veneeda Johnson Jordan; three sons, Mike and wife Rene, Steve and wife Milo, John, and wife Cindy; five grandchildren, Trinity Williams, Cole, Jason, Macy Jordan, and Dawson Jordan; one sister, Marjorie Bell.

Graveside funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Bascom, FL with Ed Ham officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Bascom, FL.