Jones obit

Mr. Edward Hosea ‘Hozie’ Jones, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida died May 14, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

He was born February 18, 1935 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Hosea Jones and Ruby Lee Chitty Jones.

In addition to his parents, Hozie was preceded in death by three siblings, William Jones, James Hallford and Sylvia King.

Hozie was a lifelong resident of Bonifay and a member of Bonifay First Assembly of God Church.

Hozie is survived by one brother, Franklin Hallford; two sisters, Shirley Walker and Hazel Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial will be held in the Little Rock Assembly of God Church Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.