Jones obit

Mr. Franklin Earl Jones, age 80, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born February 14, 1940 in Dale County Alabama to the late David Frank Jones and Willie Mae Medley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by one brother, James Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Betty Jones of Bonifay, FL; two brothers, William F. Jones of Lake Alfred, FL and Bobby Jones of Geneva, AL; two sisters, Elna Brock of Bonifay, FL and Mary Sanders of Ozark, AL; four step-daughters, Shirley Hartzog of Bonifay, FL, Sheila Strickland of Bonifay, FL, Cindy Knight of Evansville, IN and Pamela Kania of Southport, FL; 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service and burial will be held in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.