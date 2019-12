Martin and Laura Jones of Chipley are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Keely Brynn Jones, to William Cody Taylor, son of Alto and Becky Taylor of Wausau.

Keely is a 2015 graduate of Chipley High School and is currently employed with Jackson Hospital.

Cody is a 2011 graduate of Chipley High School and is employed with Hayes Farm.

The couple is planning to wed on December 7, 2019 at The Pinnacle Place in Alford at 3 p.m.