Joiner obit

Rachel Ann Joiner, age 68, of Marianna, FL went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side.

Born in Hartford, AL, she later lived in Chiefland, FL before moving to Jackson County where she resided for the past 40 years.

Rachel was employed at Sunland Center in Marianna in the Food Service Department for several years until her health began to decline. She was a member of The Way of the Cross Church in Marianna.

She was preceded in death by her father and three brothers.

Rachel is survived by her husband of 40 years, Clayton Joiner; a daughter; her mother, Willa Mae Register; two sisters, Tammy, Sylvia and brother, Danny; stepchildren, Stevie Joiner (Cindy), Scotty Joiner (Kim), Stacey Joiner; sisters-in-law, Betty Sue Bragg, Shirley Gill (George), Barbara Pumphrey (Ray), brother-in-law, Bobby Joiner (Rhonda); and her precious baby dog “Boo”. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends will be welcomed at the home of Barbara and Ray Pumphrey in Marianna. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.