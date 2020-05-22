Joiner arrested for possession of a firearm by convicted felon

On May 20, 2020, a deputy responded to a reported physical disturbance on Alford Road. Upon arrival, he observed a suspect, later identified as Oral Dusty Joiner, placing an AK 47 rifle behind the seat of a truck. When ordered to show his hands, Mr. Joiner complied and was placed in handcuffs for the safety of bystanders and the deputy.

Mr. Joiner’s criminal history revealed that he is a convicted felon. Mr. Joiner was then arrested. The rifle was found to contain a round in the chamber and a magazine holding 5 additional rounds. A witness stated that Mr. Joiner and his girlfriend had an altercation earlier in the night and the girlfriend went to her brother’s residence to avoid further conflict. Mr. Joiner arrived at her brother’s residence, kicking in the front door. The girlfriend’s brother was able to push Mr. Joiner out and Mr. Joiner left, returning twice more. Upon his final return, law enforcement was notified and responded.

Mr. Joiner has been arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.