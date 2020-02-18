Johnson obit

Mrs. June Johnson, 84, of Marianna, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

June was married to David D. Johnson on June 17, 1956; they were married 63 years. June was extremely talented at creating wonderful craft designs and floral arrangements. She enjoyed gardening and donating her talent to others. June loved her family and was a great support to her husband during his military career. She was the rock of the family and will be greatly missed.

June is preceded is preceded in death by her parents, Hebron and Hortense Rooks; as well as her infant son, William E. Johnson.

June is survived by her husband, Major David D. Johnson; two children, Carol Ann Johnson and Michael D. Johnson and his wife, Annamarie; three grandchildren, Adam and his wife, Mackenzie, Joshua, and Christina; three great grandchildren, Criston, Coletin, and Ruth; sister, Ann Hopkins; niece, Angie Barker and nephew, Stevie Chance; and the rest of her relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop Mark Sims and Gerald Gause officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Relief Society Room.