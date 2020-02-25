Johnson obit

Melvin Joseph Johnson, age 90 of Chipley, Florida, passed from this life on February 24, 2020 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley.

Melvin was born on September 7, 1929 in Owassa, Alabama to Joe Johnson and Bertha Barlow. He worked for the Alabama Department of Revenue as a Tax Examiner.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Joe and Bertha Johnson; wife: Ramona Johnson; daughter: Beverly Precise.

He is survived by his daughter: Melynda Hodge and husband Alan of Chipley, Florida; 8 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Community of Christ Church in Montgomery, Alabama. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation at 11:30 AM at Community of Christ Church: 351 Bell Road, Montgomery, AL 36117.