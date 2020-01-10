Johnson obit

Deacon Andrew Johnson of Chipley, Florida, answered the sweet call of his Lord & Savior on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 while in the professional care of the Washington Nursing & Rehab. Center of Chipley, Florida. He was 82 years old and a native of Jackson County, Florida.

Deacon Johnson received the gift of life on November 26, 1937 in Jackson County, Florida to the late James & Emma D. Lewis-Johnson. Being raised in a Christian home, he accepted Christ as his personal Savior and maintained his personal relationship with Christ throughout his lifetime. He was a devoted member, deacon and the church treasurer of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida under the pastorate of Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough, until his health begin to decline.

Those left to cherish the precious memories are his wife: Sallie R. Johnson of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Dorcas Elaine Johnson-Odom (Charles Pittman) of Chipley, Florida; three (3) sons: Andrew H. (Mary) Johnson of Chipley, Florida, Julian B. (Freida) Johnson of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and Christopher L. Johnson of Chipley, Florida; 12 grandchildren and a host of great & great-great grandchildren; sister: Rachel Lee Johnson-Tucker of Campbellton, Florida; four (4) brothers: Jaries (Eloise) Johnson of Jacob City, Florida, Ezel Johnson of Chipley, Florida and Edward Lee Johnson and Eddie Dean Johnson, both of Campbellton, Florida; along with an bountiful host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

A Celebration of a Blessed & Triumphant Life will be held 1PM CST, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Ararat First Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Dr. H.G. McCollough, Rev. Thomas Smith, Rev. Obadiah White, Rev. Marvin Henderson and Rev. Arlester McAllister, providing the ministry of comfort. Deacon Johnson’s mortal frame shall be coached to the Holyneck-St. Phillip’s Cemetery of Campbellton, Florida for earthly slumber with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, entrusted with the final arrangements.

A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Deacon Johnson will lie in repose at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to services. Family and friends may express their condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.