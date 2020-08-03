Johns obit

Gladys Marie Johns, age 92, of Prattville, AL, was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, at 11 a.m. at Wausau Memorial Gardens cemetery in Wausau. Visitation will be held at graveside 30 minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Johns was preceded in death by her husband, John “Levi” Johns; her parents, George and Eva Walsingham; and her siblings: J. G. Walsingham, Ed Walsingham, Orene Carroll, Ellefair Hess, Annie Bell Carter and Minnie Mae Walsingham.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Johns Miller; her son, John “Wallace” Johns; two grandchildren: Matthew Britt Miller and Justin Britt Miller; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Special thanks to everyone at the Gables at Charlton Place and Charlton Place Rehabilitation & Health Care in Deatsville, AL.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the family is requesting that masks be worn at the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mom’s honor to Gideon’s International or Wounded Warrior Project.