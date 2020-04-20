Jeter obit

Herman J. Jeter, 77, of Grand Ridge, FL died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, FL.

Herman was born February 11, 1943 to the late Hubert and Ruby Pierce Jeter. He spent many years as a manager with the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry and was a United States Marine veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John Lamar Jeter and Tony Jeter.

Herman was survived by his daughter, Judi Reagan Jeter of Lynn Haven; grandchildren, Abbigayle Nicole Cone and Brandon Andrew Cone; sisters, Lois Ann Heilman of Orlando, Janice F. Drawdy and Dodie D. Lipford both of Marianna; brother-in-law, Donnie D. Lipford of Marianna; sister-in-law, Jan Jeter; and a host of nieces nephews, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.