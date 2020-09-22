Jernigan obit

Ernie Lou Jernigan, age 80, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of North Florida.

She was born November 14, 1939 in Bonifay, FL, to the late Willie and Flossie Mae (Yohn) Hendrix.

She was a lifelong member of the Holmes/Washington County area and was a member of the Wausau Pentecostal Church.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Jernigan, brothers, Charles Hendrix and Phillip Hendrix.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon McGraw and husband Patrick of Tallahassee, FL, son, Lorell Jernigan and wife Diane of Chipley, FL, daughter, Lavelle Stevens and husband Chuck of Panama City Beach, FL, daughter, Cathy Evans and husband David of Ebro, FL, brother, Jeff Hendrix of Sampson, AL, brother, Gerald Hendrix of Holmes County, FL, sister, Betty Leavins of Geneva, AL, sister, Connie Fairchild of Holmes County, FL, sister, Kaye Trammel of Holmes County, FL, sister, Sue Wesner of Holmes County, FL, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 P.M. Central Standard Time. Reverend Roger Dale Hagan will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery.